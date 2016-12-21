GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip, dollar pauses as Trump rally stumbles a 2nd day
* Emerging market stocks take brunt of equity selloff (Updates to mid-afternoon U.S. trading)
Dec 21 Source: S&P
* S&P - Chicago Midway Airport Second-Lien Revenue Bonds downgrade to 'AA+/A-1' from 'AA+/A-1+'
* S&P on Chicago Midway Airport Second-Lien Revenue Bonds-downgrade reflects liquidity support of substitute direct-pay letter of credit from Bank Of Montreal Source text : [ID:bit.ly/2hIgBsJ]
* Emerging market stocks take brunt of equity selloff (Updates to mid-afternoon U.S. trading)
* Cytrx Corp says files for mixed shelf offering of up to $200 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2hdZRJ7) Further company coverage:
* Riyadh acts to protect poorer citizens, petrochemical sector