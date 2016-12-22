BRIEF-Peabody Energy files plan of reorganization, disclosure statement
* Filed its plan of reorganization and disclosure statement with U.S. Bankruptcy court for Eastern district of Missouri
Dec 22 Augusta Capital Ltd :
* Unit entered into an agreement with Mansons Broadway Limited to acquire current development at 33 broadway, Newmarket, Auckland
* Also entered into unconditional underwriting commitments for equity component of consideration
* Augusta to acquire newmarket development for future offer
* Total consideration is $143.1 million with a fixed amount payable at settlement
* All figures in NZ$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Filed its plan of reorganization and disclosure statement with U.S. Bankruptcy court for Eastern district of Missouri
* Advises that it intends to establish a small shareholding sale facility for shareholders with holdings valued at $500 or less Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 22 Alden Global Capital reported on Thursday a stake of 24.8 percent in Fred's Inc, and said it would engage in discussions with the discount store operator over its $950 million acquisition of 865 stores from Rite Aid Corp.