Dec 22 Augusta Capital Ltd :

* Unit entered into an agreement with Mansons Broadway Limited to acquire current development at 33 broadway, Newmarket, Auckland

* Also entered into unconditional underwriting commitments for equity component of consideration

* Augusta to acquire newmarket development for future offer

* Total consideration is $143.1 million with a fixed amount payable at settlement

