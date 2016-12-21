Dec 21 Kleopatra Holdings 1 SCA

* Kleopatra Holdings 1 SCA files for IPO of up to $100 million - SEC filing

* Kleopatra Holdings 1 SCA says it intends to list its common stock on nyse under the symbol "KP"

* Kleopatra Holdings 1 SCA says the co is to be renamed Klöckner Pentaplast Inc

* Kleopatra Holdings 1 SCA says Citigroup, Credit Suisse, and Goldman Sachs are among underwriters to the IPO