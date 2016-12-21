BRIEF-Rudolph Technologies announces ruling in patent reexamination appeal by Camtek
* Ruling by court of appeals reversed PTO's rejection of 3 of 18 patent claims and affirmed PTO's rejection of nine patent claims
Dec 21 Kleopatra Holdings 1 SCA
* Kleopatra Holdings 1 SCA files for IPO of up to $100 million - SEC filing
* Kleopatra Holdings 1 SCA says it intends to list its common stock on nyse under the symbol "KP"
* Kleopatra Holdings 1 SCA says the co is to be renamed Klöckner Pentaplast Inc
* Kleopatra Holdings 1 SCA says Citigroup, Credit Suisse, and Goldman Sachs are among underwriters to the IPO Source text: (bit.ly/2hb2xao) Further company coverage:
BUENOS AIRES, Dec 22 Argentina said on Thursday that the economy shrank 0.2 percent in the third quarter versus the second quarter of 2016, as the economy remained mired in recession during the first year of President Mauricio Macri's administration.
WINNIPEG/HAMBURG, Dec 22 Demand for Canadian flax, used in linoleum flooring and health foods, has pushed prices of the oilseed to one-year highs as Europe shuns Russian supplies laced with a herbicide made by Dow Chemical Co.