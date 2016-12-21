Dec 21 Micron Technology Inc :

* Micron Technology-qtrly overall consolidated GAAP gross margin of 25 percent for Q1 of fiscal 2017 was 7 percentage points higher compared to Q4 of 2016

* Micron Technology Inc says Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.16

* Micron Technology Inc says Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.32

* Micron Technology -Q1 revenue $3.97 billion, 19 percent higher compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2016

* Micron Technology Inc says in connection with a restructuring plan, company incurred charges of $29 million in Q1 of fiscal 2017

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $3.98 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S