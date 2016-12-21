BRIEF-Cytrx Corp says files for mixed shelf offering of up to $200 mln- SEC filing
* Cytrx Corp says files for mixed shelf offering of up to $200 million - SEC filing
Dec 21 Micron Technology Inc :
* Micron Technology-qtrly overall consolidated GAAP gross margin of 25 percent for Q1 of fiscal 2017 was 7 percentage points higher compared to Q4 of 2016
* Micron Technology Inc says Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.16
* Micron Technology Inc says Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.32
* Micron Technology -Q1 revenue $3.97 billion, 19 percent higher compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2016
* Micron Technology Inc says in connection with a restructuring plan, company incurred charges of $29 million in Q1 of fiscal 2017
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $3.98 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Indexes down: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.15 pct, Nasdaq 0.36 pct (Updates to afternoon)
BUENOS AIRES, Dec 22 Argentina posted a November trade surplus of $100 million, reversing a deficit from October, the government's statistics agency said on Thursday.