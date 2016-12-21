UPDATE 1-U.S. 30-year mortgage rates rise to highest since 2014 - Freddie Mac

(Adds background, graphics, table) NEW YORK, Dec 22 Interest rates on U.S. 30-year fixed-rate mortgages rose to their highest levels since April 2014 following the Federal Reserve's hint it might raise interest rates at a swifter pace in 2017, mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac said on Thursday. The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 4.30 percent in the week ended Dec. 22, the highest since 4.33 percent in the week o