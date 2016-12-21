DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to Jan. 26
Dec 21 Yum! Brands Inc
* yum! brands inc says declared company's first dividend since separation of its china business of $0.30 per share of common stock
CHICAGO, Dec 22 Leading global coal producer Peabody Energy said on Thursday its main creditors support a plan to wipe more than $5 billion of debt from its balance sheet and exit the largest energy-related U.S. bankruptcy this year.