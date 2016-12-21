Dec 21 Raymond James Financial Inc :

* Raymond James Financial - Nov record net loans at Raymond James Bank of $15.5 billion grew 15 percent over last year's Nov and 2 percent over preceding month

* Raymond James Financial reports November 2016 operating data

* Nov. total securities commissions and fees of $336 million increased 25 percent compared to November 2015

* Nov. financial assets under management reached $77.8 billion, up 13 percent over November 2015

* Raymond James - Nov client assets under administration reached $608.1 billion, reflecting growth of 20 percent over nov 2015 and 1 percent over october 2016

* Raymond James Financial -investment banking revenues continued to be soft in Nov.; expect activity levels "to remain subdued throughout holiday season"