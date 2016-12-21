UPDATE 3-Italian, Spanish yields rise on Monte dei Paschi, other banking woes
* Spanish banks could face 4 bln euro payout after ECJ ruling
Dec 21 Bristol-myers Squibb Co :
* Bristol-Myers Squibb - on December 19, 2016, Lamberto Andreotti notified co that he will not stand for re-election to board of directors Source text - bit.ly/2ic5clN Further company coverage:
* Spanish banks could face 4 bln euro payout after ECJ ruling
* Renews licence agreement with Ralph Lauren until March 31, 2027 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of 4-week bills next week, see: