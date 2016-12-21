BRIEF-Luxottica renews Ralph Lauren licence accord for 10 years
* Renews licence agreement with Ralph Lauren until March 31, 2027 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
Dec 21 Niocorp Developments Ltd :
* Niocorp Developments Ltd says currently have sufficient cash on hand to meet planned expenditures for about next two to three months
* Niocorp Developments Ltd says as of December 16, 2016, co's current planned operational needs are approximately $4.2 million through June 2017
* Niocorp Developments Ltd- anticipates that it will need to raise a minimum of $4 to $6 million to continue planned operations for next twelve months Source text - bit.ly/2i2jX7p Further company coverage:
* Renews licence agreement with Ralph Lauren until March 31, 2027 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of 4-week bills next week, see:
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of 2-year, 5-year and 7-year notes next week: