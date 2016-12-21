U.S. to sell $50 billion in 4-week bills next week
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of 4-week bills next week, see:
Dec 21 Aceto Corp :
* Aceto Corp- entered into a second amended and restated credit agreement -Sec filing
* Aceto Corp - agreement increases aggregate available revolving commitment under first amended credit agreement from $150 million to $225 million
* Aceto Corp- under a&r credit agreement, company also borrowed $150 million in term loans Source text bit.ly/2i2kzKe Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of 4-week bills next week, see:
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of 2-year, 5-year and 7-year notes next week:
(Adds background, graphics, table) NEW YORK, Dec 22 Interest rates on U.S. 30-year fixed-rate mortgages rose to their highest levels since April 2014 following the Federal Reserve's hint it might raise interest rates at a swifter pace in 2017, mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac said on Thursday. The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 4.30 percent in the week ended Dec. 22, the highest since 4.33 percent in the week o