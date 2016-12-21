US STOCKS-Wall Street recedes and Dow 20,000 slips further away
* Indexes down: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.15 pct, Nasdaq 0.36 pct (Updates to afternoon)
Dec 21 (Reuters) -
* Assessed civil money penalty for exceeding limits on bsi's securities underwriting and dealing activities previously imposed by board
* Assessed civil money penalty of $27 million against banco bilbao (bbva) and subsidiary bbva securities (bsi) Source text: bit.ly/2hsGJER
* Indexes down: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.15 pct, Nasdaq 0.36 pct (Updates to afternoon)
BUENOS AIRES, Dec 22 Argentina posted a November trade surplus of $100 million, reversing a deficit from October, the government's statistics agency said on Thursday.
* Ruling by court of appeals reversed PTO's rejection of 3 of 18 patent claims and affirmed PTO's rejection of nine patent claims