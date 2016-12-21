UPDATE 2-Monte dei Paschi board meets over state aid request
* Govt ready to approve state bailout (Recast with details)
Dec 21 Pnm Resources Inc :
* Pnm resources inc- on dec 21, 2016, portion of proceeds of new term loans was used to repay $150.0 million third amended and restated term loan agreement
* Pnm resources inc- on december 21, 2016 entered into a $100.0 million term loan agreement - SEC filing
* Pnm resources inc - co also entered into another $100 million term loan agreement that matures on december 21, 2018 Source text bit.ly/2hbf2CY Further company coverage:
* Emerging market stocks take brunt of equity selloff (Updates to U.S. market open, changes dateline, previous LONDON)
* Fitch on Portuguese banks says expects GDP growth to slow to 1.2 pct in 2016 and 1.4 pct in 2017