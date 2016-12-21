BRIEF-Peabody Energy files plan of reorganization, disclosure statement
* Filed its plan of reorganization and disclosure statement with U.S. Bankruptcy court for Eastern district of Missouri
Dec 22 Chapmans Ltd :
* Asx alert-first agreement for commercialisation of Syn Dynamics Tech-Chp
* Proposes to enter into JV agreement with an Asia Pacifc registered corporate with significant operations across mining, oil and gas industries
* Joint venture is proposed to be an equal 50:50 agreement
* JV partner cannot be named at this time due to confidentiality provisions
* Under proposed joint venture, Sda's waste-to-energy technology will be utilised to treat hazardous waste materials Source text (bit.ly/2i2uekc) Further company coverage:
* Advises that it intends to establish a small shareholding sale facility for shareholders with holdings valued at $500 or less
Dec 22 Alden Global Capital reported on Thursday a stake of 24.8 percent in Fred's Inc, and said it would engage in discussions with the discount store operator over its $950 million acquisition of 865 stores from Rite Aid Corp.