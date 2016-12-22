BRIEF-Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co's unit Everett Spinco enters into term loan agreement
* Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co- on Dec 16, co's unit Everett Spinco, entered into a term loan agreement
Dec 22 Global Invacom Group Limited :
* Pdf 1: Global Invacom Group Limited (Profit Guidance)
* Expects to report a net loss for financial year ending 31 December 2016
* Expected results due to group's consolidation of its manufacturing operations in People's Republic Of China
* Will incur one-off shutdown expenses of approximately US$3.0 million for closure and cessation of Radiance Electronics (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd
* Expected result primarily due to group's consolidation of its manufacturing operations in People's Republic Of China
Dec 23 China Soft Power Technology Holdings Ltd :
* Entered into a material 12-month sponsorship agreement with a long standing client for sponsorship of its mobile applications