BRIEF-Peabody Energy files plan of reorganization, disclosure statement
* Filed its plan of reorganization and disclosure statement with U.S. Bankruptcy court for Eastern district of Missouri
* 440 million pound broadband boost will help up to 600,000 extra homes and businesses get superfast broadband
* Contract management by government, local authorities and bt has saved above 150 million pounds in 44 projects as first phase of rollout draws to a close
* BT will be releasing 292 million pounds for extra connections Source text : bit.ly/2ht9120
* Advises that it intends to establish a small shareholding sale facility for shareholders with holdings valued at $500 or less Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 22 Alden Global Capital reported on Thursday a stake of 24.8 percent in Fred's Inc, and said it would engage in discussions with the discount store operator over its $950 million acquisition of 865 stores from Rite Aid Corp.