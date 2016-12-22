BRIEF-TSO3 says secured access to automated receivables factoring program
* TSO3 Inc says may factor its getinge receivables at any time
Dec 22 Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd
* Update on Xelpros (latanoprost ophthalmic emulsion) NDA
* Says co got complete response letter from FDA for Xelpros
* Says CRL references recent FDA inspection at Sun Pharma Industries' halol unit
* No requirement of additional data from the USFDA on CRL
* Says CRL indicates satisfactory resolutions of deficiencies identified during inspection is needed for approval of Xelpros Source text: bit.ly/2i2Yr2x Further company coverage:
* Alcon - U.S. commercialization expected to start on a rolling basis in Q1 of 2017 for acrysof iq restor
* Galena Biopharma -on December 22, co and its former ceo reached agreement in principle to proposed settlement that would resolve an investigation by SEC