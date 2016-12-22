BRIEF-Aramark CEO Eric Foss 2016 total compensation $17.1 mln vs $21.1 mln in 2015
* CEO Eric Foss 2016 total compensation $17.1 million versus $21.1 million in 2015 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2hZYMpB) Further company coverage:
Dec 22 Hornbach Holding AG & Co KGaA :
* Group sales growth of 5.9 percent to 3,155.4 million euros ($3.29 billion) in first nine months (2015/2016: 2,980.2 million euros)
* Group operating earnings (EBIT) rose by 5.7 percent to 182.3 million euros (2015/2016: 172.5 million euros) in 9 month
* Sales at Hornbach Baumarkt AG, largest operating subgroup (DIY retail), grew by 4.4 percent to 900.9 million euros in Q3 (Sept. 1 to Nov. 30, 2016)
* Full-year sales and earnings forecasts for 2016/2017 (balance sheet date: Feb. 28, 2017) have been confirmed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9584 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Cal-Maine Foods Inc says Q2 overall farm production costs were slightly lower than Q2 of fiscal 2016
* Term of the lease is scheduled to commence on or about may 1, 2017, and expire on November 30, 2029