BRIEF-Daido Metal to buy Thai business from Asahi Tec - Nikkei
* Daido Metal to purchase Asahi Tec's aluminum casting segment in Thailand for more than 10 billion yen - Nikkei Source text (http://s.nikkei.com/2hhobvn) Further company coverage:
Dec 22 Emmi AG :
* Emmi is acquiring an 80 percent stake in Spanish Lácteos Caprinos from its two owners, Pedro Mantilla and Francisco Sainz; residual 20 percent will remain with the current owners
* Transaction is scheduled to close in January 2017
* Parties have agreed not to disclose purchase price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Daido Metal to purchase Asahi Tec's aluminum casting segment in Thailand for more than 10 billion yen - Nikkei Source text (http://s.nikkei.com/2hhobvn) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 A federal judge said on Thursday that Volkswagen AG has reached an agreement in principle to provide "substantial compensation" to the owners of about 80,000 3.0-liter polluting diesel vehicles, a key hurdle to resolve the German automaker's emissions scandal.
DETROIT, Dec 22 The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday told an automaker lobbyist group that it will not extend the deadline for a review of strict fuel economy standards through the 2025 vehicle model year, indicating the agency will push ahead with a plan to make the rules final before the Obama administration leaves office Jan. 20.