Dec 22 Emmi AG :

* Emmi is acquiring an 80 percent stake in Spanish Lácteos Caprinos from its two owners, Pedro Mantilla and Francisco Sainz; residual 20 percent will remain with the current owners

* Transaction is scheduled to close in January 2017

* Parties have agreed not to disclose purchase price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)