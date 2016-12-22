BRIEF-Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp II to buy Daseke Inc
* HENNESSY CAPITAL ACQUISITION CORP II - co and Daseke Inc announced they have entered into a definitive merger agreement
Dec 22 Watkin Jones Plc
* Total gross development value of scheme is in excess of 100 million stg
* Has forward sold student accommodation element of its Duncan House development in Stratford High Street, E15 to an institutional investor for an undisclosed fee
* Forward sale follows on from announcement in June 2016 that group had received planning consent to progress with redevelopment of site
ROME, Dec 22 The Italian cabinet met late on Thursday to discuss details of a widely anticipated government-led rescue of Monte dei Paschi di Siena after the bank failed to raise enough money from private investors to stay afloat.
NEW YORK, Dec 22 The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued Barclays Plc and two former executives on charges of fraud in the sale of U.S. mortgage securities in the run-up to the financial crisis.