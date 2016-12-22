BRIEF-Hotcopper enters sponsorship agreement for mobile applications
Entered into a material 12-month sponsorship agreement with a long standing client for sponsorship of its mobile applications
Dec 22 Sdiptech AB (publ) :
* Signed agreement to buy all shares of Topas Vatten AB and Topas Vatten Service AB
Co's total revenue, including acquisitions, will amount to about 894 million Swedish crowns ($97 million) and operating profit to about 136 million crowns on an annual basis
($1 = 9.2024 Swedish crowns)
Qorvo appoints Sue Spradley to its board of directors
* Mercury Systems Inc - order was received in company's fiscal 2017 Q2 and is expected to be shipped over next several quarters