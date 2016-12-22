BRIEF-Yum china says received notice of unsolicited "mini-tender" offer by TRC Capital
* Yum China -received notice of unsolicited "mini-tender" offer by TRC Capital to purchase up to 4 million shares of Yum China's stock at US$26.75/share in cash
Dec 22 Electra Private Equity Plc :
* Announces final results of tender offer
* Strike price is 4,650 pence and a total of 1,987,768 ordinary shares were validly tendered under tender offer
* All valid tenders will be satisfied in full and total consideration payable under tender offer is £92,431,212 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Yum China -received notice of unsolicited "mini-tender" offer by TRC Capital to purchase up to 4 million shares of Yum China's stock at US$26.75/share in cash
Dec 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 22 Uber said on Thursday its self-driving test cars had left California to begin testing in Arizona, after California revoked the registration of the cars, which it said lacked the proper permits.