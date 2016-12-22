BRIEF-Da An Gene to set up life insurance JV with partners
Dec 27 Da An Gene Co., Ltd. of Sun Yat-sen University :
Dec 22 Bioorganic Research and Services SA :
* Gets patent in the United States for formulations for non-invasive administration of active proteins in animals or humans Source text: bit.ly/2iieetG
* Says it revises share private placement plan, to raise up to 1.1 billion yuan ($158.30 million) from 1.2 billion yuan previously
* Tejnaksh Healthcare - acquired Vedaant Multispecialty Hospital situated at office no. 1 to 14, Natasha Tower Chs Ltd., plot no. 84, sector 17, village Koparkhairane Source text - (http://bit.ly/2i9Opgv) Further company coverage: