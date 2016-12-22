BRIEF-Eltes to issue 32,400 new shares via private placement
* Says it plans to issue 32,400 new shares via private placement and will raise 53.4 million yen in total, with subscription date on Dec. 22 and payment date on Dec. 30
Dec 22 Makheia Group SA :
* Announces the success of its capital increase with maintenance of the preferential right of subscription for gross proceeds of 1.23 million euros ($1.28 million)
* Company recorded an aggregate demand of 1.42 million euros, representing a subscription rate of approximately 132.63 pct compared to the initial operation, for a gross amount of 1.07 million euros
* The capital of the company post-capital increase will amount to 5,353,893.40 euros, divided into 7,215,711 shares Source text: bit.ly/2i3L7Lc Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9575 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to issue 32,400 new shares via private placement and will raise 53.4 million yen in total, with subscription date on Dec. 22 and payment date on Dec. 30
* Joel Williams, the company's chief operating officer will now lead the company as chief executive officer
* Advantex announces extension of debentures and updates business prospects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: