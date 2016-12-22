Dec 22 Bancorp Wealth Management New Zealand Ltd :
* Generated revenue of NZ$25.5 million ($17.62 million) (previous year: NZ$23.5 million) in
2015/2016 financial year
* FY net loss after tax amounted to roughly NZ$ 3.4 million due to higher losses in amount
of approximately NZ$3.4 million from group's subsidiaries
* Intends to pay a dividend of NZ$2.1 cents per share in December 2016 resulting in a total
dividend for FY 2015/2016 of NZ$4.6 cents per share
* Management plans to restructure Boston Marks operations in year 2017 in order to
significantly improve profitability of overall group
