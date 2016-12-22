Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Dec 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
Dec 22 Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA :
* Launches its product Tibelia on global market
* As received 14 marketing authorizations in 12 European countries for its product based on Tibolone
* Should receive shortly three more authorizations for France, Italy and Greece
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Dec 22 Democrats are showing little interest in cooperating with the Republicans who control Congress on legislation to dismantle the Obamacare health insurance law but some are signaling a willingness to collaborate on action to curb rising drug prices.
* Icad - On Dec 16, 2016, co entered into an asset purchase agreement between company and Invivo Corporation - SEC filing