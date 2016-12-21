DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to Jan. 26
** This Diary is filed daily *** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Dec 21 Investar Holding Corp:
* Investar holding corporation declares cash dividend
* Quarterly cash dividend of $0.0121 per share to holders of investar holding corporation common stock
* Dividend represents a 10% increase in dividend per share compared to prior quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
** This Diary is filed daily *** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
CHICAGO, Dec 22 Leading global coal producer Peabody Energy said on Thursday its main creditors support a plan to wipe more than $5 billion of debt from its balance sheet and exit the largest energy-related U.S. bankruptcy this year.