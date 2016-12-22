BRIEF-TSO3 says secured access to automated receivables factoring program
* TSO3 Inc says may factor its getinge receivables at any time
Dec 22 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
* Says Sun Pharma to acquire branded oncology product Odomzo for global markets
* Says acquisition of Odomzo from Novartis
* Says greement has been signed for an upfront payment of US$ 175 million and additional milestone payments.
* says Odomzo is used for treatment of adult patients with labcc that has recurred following surgery or radiation therapy Source text: bit.ly/2i2LK7M Further company coverage:
* Alcon - U.S. commercialization expected to start on a rolling basis in Q1 of 2017 for acrysof iq restor
* Galena Biopharma -on December 22, co and its former ceo reached agreement in principle to proposed settlement that would resolve an investigation by SEC