BRIEF-Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp II to buy Daseke Inc
* HENNESSY CAPITAL ACQUISITION CORP II - co and Daseke Inc announced they have entered into a definitive merger agreement
Dec 22 Orascom Construction Ltd
* Foreign currency financing for Assiut and West Damietta combined cycle power plants reaches financial close
* Italian export credit agency SACE extending insurance cover to loan coordinated by BNP Paribas for financing two power plants
* Says loan extended to Egyptian Electricity Holding Co by BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, Crédit Industriel et Commercial and ING Bank as to finance both project Source text: (bit.ly/2hVG8wq) Further company coverage:
* HENNESSY CAPITAL ACQUISITION CORP II - co and Daseke Inc announced they have entered into a definitive merger agreement
ROME, Dec 22 The Italian cabinet met late on Thursday to discuss details of a widely anticipated government-led rescue of Monte dei Paschi di Siena after the bank failed to raise enough money from private investors to stay afloat.
NEW YORK, Dec 22 The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued Barclays Plc and two former executives on charges of fraud in the sale of U.S. mortgage securities in the run-up to the financial crisis.