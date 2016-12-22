BRIEF-TSO3 says secured access to automated receivables factoring program
* TSO3 Inc says may factor its getinge receivables at any time
Dec 22 Advanced Nano Technologies Ltd :
* expects as a result of agreement that it will positively impact on profitability of co in fy17 & fy18
* Terms of revised agreement remain confidential
* Reached agreement with merck kgaa to revise terms of its existing supply arrangements for alusion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alcon - U.S. commercialization expected to start on a rolling basis in Q1 of 2017 for acrysof iq restor
* Galena Biopharma -on December 22, co and its former ceo reached agreement in principle to proposed settlement that would resolve an investigation by SEC