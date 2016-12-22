Dec 22 Pharma Mar SA :

* Signs exclusive licensing and marketing agreement with Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for PM1183 in Japan

* Says will receive an initial payment of 30 million euros ($31.33 million) and royalties

* May get other payments depending on whether certain milestones are met, both for clinical development and sales, of over 100 million euros in total Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9575 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)