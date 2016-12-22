BRIEF-TSO3 says secured access to automated receivables factoring program
* TSO3 Inc says may factor its getinge receivables at any time
* Signs exclusive licensing and marketing agreement with Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for PM1183 in Japan
* Says will receive an initial payment of 30 million euros ($31.33 million) and royalties
* May get other payments depending on whether certain milestones are met, both for clinical development and sales, of over 100 million euros in total Source text for Eikon:
* Alcon - U.S. commercialization expected to start on a rolling basis in Q1 of 2017 for acrysof iq restor
* Galena Biopharma -on December 22, co and its former ceo reached agreement in principle to proposed settlement that would resolve an investigation by SEC