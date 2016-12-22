BRIEF-Virtus Investment Partners files for mixed shelf of up to $500 mln
* Virtus Investment Partners Inc - files for mixed shelf of up to $500 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2hNhiBc Further company coverage:
Dec 22 Insurance Australia Group Ltd :
* IAG completes redemption of subordinated notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Alden Global Capital says intend to engage in discussions with Fred's Inc board, other stockholders, related to co's agreement to acquire 865 stores and certain assets of Rite AID Corp Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ihg0iG) Further company coverage:
Dec 22 Prestige Brands Holdings Inc, which distributes household and cleaning products in U.S. and Canada, said it would buy women's healthcare products maker C.B. Fleet Co for $825 million in cash from private equity firm Gryphon Investors.