Dec 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
(Company corrects statement to show that the second UK asset sold is ESP Utilities Group Ltd and not East Surrey Pipelines)
Dec 22 3i Group Plc
* EISER Finance Limited says has agreed on a portfolio sale of assets to 3i funds managed by 3i Investments from the EISER Global Infrastructure Fund.
* Says portfolio sale includes all of EGIF's UK assets, comprising Belfast City Airport and ESP Utilities Group Ltd.
* Also includes EGIF's holding in Italian waste treatment and disposal company, Herambiente, as well as certain of its Spanish assets. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)
SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 22 Uber said on Thursday its self-driving test cars had left California to begin testing in Arizona, after California revoked the registration of the cars, which it said lacked the proper permits.
Dec 22 Private-equity firm Blackstone Group LP is in talks to buy a stake in assets owned by Energy Transfer Partners LP, the company building the controversial Dakota Access pipeline, a source familiar with the situation said on Thursday.