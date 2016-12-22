Dec 22 Inchcape Plc

* Acquisition of business focused on Subaru and Hino, from units and affiliates of Empresas Indumotora S.A.

* Deal expected to be accretive to earnings in year 1, by mid to high single digit percentage

* Strategic distribution acquisition in South America

* Total cash consideration, on a cash-free and debt-free basis, is 234 million stg

* Deal to be funded from cash and committed debt facilities