BRIEF-Hal Jones, CFO of Graham Holdings Company, to retire and Wallace Cooney named to succeed
* Hal Jones, CFO has announced to retire from company effective March 31, 2017
Dec 22 Inchcape Plc
* Acquisition of business focused on Subaru and Hino, from units and affiliates of Empresas Indumotora S.A.
* Deal expected to be accretive to earnings in year 1, by mid to high single digit percentage
* Strategic distribution acquisition in South America
* Total cash consideration, on a cash-free and debt-free basis, is 234 million stg
* Deal to be funded from cash and committed debt facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Hal Jones, CFO has announced to retire from company effective March 31, 2017
* Loan bears interest at 10 pct per annum and is due and payable on April 30, 2017- SEC filing
* Yum China -received notice of unsolicited "mini-tender" offer by TRC Capital to purchase up to 4 million shares of Yum China's stock at US$26.75/share in cash