BRIEF-Yum china says received notice of unsolicited "mini-tender" offer by TRC Capital
* Yum China -received notice of unsolicited "mini-tender" offer by TRC Capital to purchase up to 4 million shares of Yum China's stock at US$26.75/share in cash
Dec 22 ZCL Chemicals:
* Raises 1.70 billion rupees of equity capital from a fund managed by Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia Source text: ZCL Chemicals Limited ("ZCL"), a specialized pharmaceuticals company which manufactures and exports advanced drug intermediates and Active Pharma Ingredients (API), announced that it had successfully raised INR 170 crores from a fund managed by Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia
Dec 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 22 Uber said on Thursday its self-driving test cars had left California to begin testing in Arizona, after California revoked the registration of the cars, which it said lacked the proper permits.