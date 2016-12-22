BRIEF-Hotcopper enters sponsorship agreement for mobile applications
* Entered into a material 12-month sponsorship agreement with a long standing client for sponsorship of its mobile applications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 22 Intralot Integrated Lottery Systems & Services Sa
* Signs 225 million euros ($234.99 million) syndicated loan facility
* Announces 3-year syndicated loan facility out of unit Intralot Finance UK Limited
* Says loan to refinance the existing 200 million euros syndicated loan due May 2017
* The transaction was arranged by Alpha Bank (co-ordinator) and Piraeus Bank and included Eurobank, National Bank of Greece, Nomura International and Société Générale (facility agent) Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9575 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qorvo appoints Sue Spradley to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mercury Systems Inc - order was received in company's fiscal 2017 Q2 and is expected to be shipped over next several quarters