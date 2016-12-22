Dec 22 Tata Sons Ltd

* National Company Law Tribunal today did not grant any interim reliefs in company petition

* Parties have been directed to file replies and rejoinders in a fixed time table in January, 2017

* Court also ordered petitioner not to seek for any further interim reliefs in subject matter

* Says Tata Sons does not wish to state any further since matter is sub-judice

* Says court will hear tata sons on this issue at outset at next hearing

* Says believes that petition is not maintainable in law and court will hear tata sons on this issue at outset at next hearing Source text: The National Company Law Tribunal today did not grant any interim reliefs in the Company Petition. The Parties have been directed to file replies and rejoinders in a fixed time table in January, 2017. The Court also ordered the Petitioner not to seek for any further interim reliefs in the subject matter. Further company coverage: