Dec 22 Tata Sons Ltd
Source text:
The National Company Law Tribunal today did not grant any
interim reliefs in the Company Petition. The Parties have been
directed to file replies and rejoinders in a fixed time table in
January, 2017. The Court also ordered the Petitioner not to seek
for any further interim reliefs in the subject matter.
