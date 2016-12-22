Dec 22 Axiare Patrimonio SOCIMI SA :

* Signs four financing agreements with ING, CaixaBank and BBVA, for the total amount of 143.4 million euros ($149.8 million), with an average duration of 7.3 years and a total financial cost of 1.5 percent

* The resources will be reinvested in new acquisitions and in the active management of its equity portfolio Source text for Eikon:

