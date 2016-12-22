BRIEF-Sonic Foundry Q4 loss per share $0.19
* Sonic Foundry Inc says Q4 gross margin increased to $7.1 million, or 75 pct of sales compared to $6.5 million, or 71 pct of sales for Q4 of 2015
Dec 22 F E Bording A/S :
* RelationshusetGekko ApS and Increase A/S merge
* Merged company will be called Nordlid
* Says Bording group expects positive earnings impact from 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sonic Foundry Inc says Q4 gross margin increased to $7.1 million, or 75 pct of sales compared to $6.5 million, or 71 pct of sales for Q4 of 2015
* Following the resignation of Russel King, Matthew Johnson has been appointed chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 22 Uber said on Thursday its self-driving test cars had left California to begin testing in Arizona, after California revoked the registration of the cars, which it said lacked the proper permits.