BRIEF-Steel Partners Holdings declares special one-time dividend of $.15 per unit
Dec 22 Oxley Holdings Limited
* Memorandum Of Understanding With Swiss-Belhotel International Limited
* Parties have agreed to further extend exclusivity period to 30 june 2017.
Dec 22 Goldman Sachs Group Inc named former chair and CEO of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Co Ellen Kullman to its board of directors, according to a filing made public on Thursday.
* Amtrust Financial Services Inc - effective Dec 19, 2016, co entered into amendment No. 7 to its credit agreement dated September 12, 2014 - SEC filing