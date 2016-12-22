BRIEF-TSO3 says secured access to automated receivables factoring program
* TSO3 Inc says may factor its getinge receivables at any time
Dec 22 Mongolia Energy Corp Ltd
* Subscriber being gold china enterprises co and issuer being the company
* Company as issuer entered into subscription agreement with subscriber
* Proceeds raised from subscription are approximately hk$15.6 million
* Co has agreed to allot and issue a total of 60 million subscription shares at subscription price of hk$0.26 per subscription share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alcon - U.S. commercialization expected to start on a rolling basis in Q1 of 2017 for acrysof iq restor
* Galena Biopharma -on December 22, co and its former ceo reached agreement in principle to proposed settlement that would resolve an investigation by SEC