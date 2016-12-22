BRIEF-Tanager Energy commences operations for first yegua test well in Texas
* Tanager Energy commences operations for first yegua test well in Polk County, Texas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 22 Keppel Corporation Limited
* Keppel Land to jointly develop landed homes with PT Metropolitan Land Tbk in Greater Jakarta Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* Tanager Energy commences operations for first yegua test well in Polk County, Texas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* K92 Mining - power supply agreement in place for initial period of five years and is renewable for a further five years upon agreement of both parties
* Franklin Covey- sees to affirm guidance sum of reported adjusted EBITDA, plus change in deferred revenue for 2017 to be between $35 million and $38 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: