Dec 22 Gemdale Properties and Investment Corp Ltd

* discloseable Transaction - Provision Of Financial Assistance To A Joint Venture Company

* Loan amount is not more than rmb 600 million

* Shenzhen vision, a subsidiary of company, and wuhan guangdian entered into revolving loan agreement

* Provision of financial assistance to wuhan guangdian will not have a significant impact over group's results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: