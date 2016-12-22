BRIEF-Icad says entered into asset purchase agreement with Invivo Corp- SEC filing
* Icad - On Dec 16, 2016, co entered into an asset purchase agreement between company and Invivo Corporation - SEC filing
Dec 22 Excelsior United Development Companies Ltd
* Declares interim dividend of 0.40 rupees per share in respect of FY ending June 30, 2017, to be paid on or about February 15, 2017 Source text ID: (bit.ly/2hcAZl3) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
WILMINGTON, Del., Dec 22 Former telecommunications equipment maker Nortel Networks Inc and the U.S. pension insurer have reached a deal that clears the way for the company to end its eight years in bankruptcy.
HELSINKI, Dec 22 Finnish telecoms networks equipment maker Nokia said on Thursday it had filed a new set of patent lawsuits against Apple Inc in Asia, Europe and the United States.