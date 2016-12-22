BRIEF-Yum china says received notice of unsolicited "mini-tender" offer by TRC Capital
* Yum China -received notice of unsolicited "mini-tender" offer by TRC Capital to purchase up to 4 million shares of Yum China's stock at US$26.75/share in cash
Dec 22 Merlin Entertainments Plc
* Announces appointment of Fraser Montgomery, commercial director to its executive board effective 1 January 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Yum China -received notice of unsolicited "mini-tender" offer by TRC Capital to purchase up to 4 million shares of Yum China's stock at US$26.75/share in cash
* Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc- On Dec 21, co entered into third amendment to loan agreement - sec filing
CHICAGO, Dec 22 Reddi-wip, the top-selling U.S. ready-made whipped cream, is going into hiding for the holidays.