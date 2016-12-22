BRIEF-Cervantes Corp Ltd updates on sale of Paynes Find gold project
* Sale of Paynes Find gold project for $1,000,000,CVS-EUR.AX Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 22 Medine Ltd
* Declares interim dividend of 0.90 rupee per share in respect of FY ending June 30, 2017, to be paid on or about February 15, 2017 Source text ID: (bit.ly/2ie9TMc) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* Sale of Paynes Find gold project for $1,000,000,CVS-EUR.AX Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alden Global Capital says intend to engage in discussions with Fred's Inc board, other stockholders, related to co's agreement to acquire 865 stores and certain assets of Rite AID Corp Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ihg0iG) Further company coverage:
Dec 22 Prestige Brands Holdings Inc, which distributes household and cleaning products in U.S. and Canada, said it would buy women's healthcare products maker C.B. Fleet Co for $825 million in cash from private equity firm Gryphon Investors.