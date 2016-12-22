BRIEF-Peabody Energy files plan of reorganization, disclosure statement
* Filed its plan of reorganization and disclosure statement with U.S. Bankruptcy court for Eastern district of Missouri
Dec 22 Celgene Corp :
* Says Otezla will be used for treatment of patients with active psoriatic arthritis
* Says national institute for health and care excellence has issued final appraisal determination recommending use of Otezla
* Says decision brings access to Otezla for patients in England and Wales in line with those in Scotland
* Reorganizaton plan includes $750 million rights issue - court filing
Dec 22 Alden Global Capital reported on Thursday a stake of 24.8 percent in Fred's Inc, and said it would engage in discussions with the discount store operator over its $950 million acquisition of 865 stores from Rite Aid Corp.