BRIEF-Geoop appoints Matthew Johnson as CFO
Following the resignation of Russel King, Matthew Johnson has been appointed chief financial officer
Dec 22 PCS Technology Ltd
* Sale of product laboratary information management system along with registered copyrights for consideration of INR 12.5 million
Says entered into an agreement with Medprecinct Solutions Private Limited on December 21
SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 22 Uber said on Thursday its self-driving test cars had left California to begin testing in Arizona, after California revoked the registration of the cars, which it said lacked the proper permits.
* Icad - On Dec 16, 2016, co entered into an asset purchase agreement between company and Invivo Corporation - SEC filing