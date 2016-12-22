BRIEF-Eltes to issue 32,400 new shares via private placement
* Says it plans to issue 32,400 new shares via private placement and will raise 53.4 million yen in total, with subscription date on Dec. 22 and payment date on Dec. 30
Dec 22 Stroeer SE & Co KGaA :
* Scores new syndicated credit facility, improves conditions and increases flexibility for further business development
* Increased its credit facility by an additional 120 million euros ($125.38 million), up from 480 million euros under old agreement to 600 million euros and also further improved its conditions
* Expects to see a long-term reduction in financing costs of around 1 million euros per year
* Also has option to increase loan volume by an additional 100 million euros, if required Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9571 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to issue 32,400 new shares via private placement and will raise 53.4 million yen in total, with subscription date on Dec. 22 and payment date on Dec. 30
* Joel Williams, the company's chief operating officer will now lead the company as chief executive officer
* Advantex announces extension of debentures and updates business prospects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: