Dec 22 Aveng Ltd :

* Disposal of certain of Aveng Capital Partner's assets

* Disposed of Steelmetals N3TC equity interest for a purchase price of R195 million and funds flowed on Dec. 12, 2016

* Received consent of Department of Energy to dispose of Windfall equity interest and Blue Falcon equity interest

* Certain of conditions precedent with respect to Windfall Equity Interest, Blue Falcon equity interest and Imvelo equity interest have still not been fulfilled

* Parties have agreed to execute a second addendum to share sale agreement, further extending longstop date to Jan. 31, 2017