BRIEF-Ifabric Corp reports Q4 earnings per share C$0.001
* Ifabric Corp. reports record fourth quarter revenue and financial results for its 2016 financial year ended September 30th, 2016
Dec 22 Tirupati Industries (India) Ltd
* Says failure in process flow at plant located at Dheku has resulted in spoilage of material and contamination of stock * Says assessing damage and possibility of recovery or loss reduction


* Affine has signed a lease agreement with Mcdonald's for operating of a 335 square meter restaurant in its shopping mall Quai des Marques in center of Bordeaux
* Asahi will sell the stakes to Chinese company New Hope Dairy for an estimated sum of a little over 1 billion yen ($8.49 million) - Nikkei